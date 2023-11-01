CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $34.40 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00015248 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,371.19 or 1.00036300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007328 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 88.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04348126 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,192,966.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

