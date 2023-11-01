CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

