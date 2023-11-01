Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,627,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

