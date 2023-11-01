Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,567 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,479 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 66,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 6,272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 35,738 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

