Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.