Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,877,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,806,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $164.33 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

