Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,546,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,826,000 after purchasing an additional 117,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,559,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,043,000 after acquiring an additional 79,889 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $146.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.26 and a 200-day moving average of $154.84. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

