Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,683,000 after purchasing an additional 940,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $106,648,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $78,220,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $74,394,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.9 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $121.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.00. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

