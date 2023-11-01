Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 11,898 shares.The stock last traded at $12.77 and had previously closed at $12.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Desjardins set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBU

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $923.05 million, a PE ratio of 619.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.63%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,975,000 after purchasing an additional 686,614 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 27,286,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,704 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,650,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after acquiring an additional 114,754 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 238,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.