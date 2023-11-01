Brokerages Set VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Target Price at $5.83

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.70 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VTEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VTEX has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.46 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. Equities research analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

