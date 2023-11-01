Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target at $35.33

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 272.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Cameco by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cameco by 1,049.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 661,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,203,000 after acquiring an additional 32,059 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 24,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.