Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $170.64 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $189.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.49.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.49%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,288.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

