BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 1,690.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $110.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.37 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

