BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BHP. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 296.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

