Beldex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.60 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $172.42 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,794.19 or 0.05221938 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00031995 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00022129 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011816 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011074 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003975 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.
Beldex Coin Profile
BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,921,301,941 coins and its circulating supply is 5,910,561,948 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Beldex
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
