Beldex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.60 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $172.42 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,794.19 or 0.05221938 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00031995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00022129 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,921,301,941 coins and its circulating supply is 5,910,561,948 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

