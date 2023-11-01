Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 77,355 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,355 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Monster Beverage by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 288,919 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,379,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 584.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 98,294 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.52.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

