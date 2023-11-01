Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,096 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Natixis acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

GDX stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

