Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $266,348,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $218.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.45%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

