Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7.02 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,722 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.08% of Robinhood Markets worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 19.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $954,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 761,330 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $954,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 761,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 81,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $870,932.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 573,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 525,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,068 in the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

See Also

