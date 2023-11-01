Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,141 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $12,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,125 shares of company stock worth $600,186. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

