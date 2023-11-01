Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Stryker by 27.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

