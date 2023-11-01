Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 643 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $28.56.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

