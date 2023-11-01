Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 348 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,532,000 after buying an additional 54,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,810,000 after buying an additional 1,779,574 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $145.51 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

