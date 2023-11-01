Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.32 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,623 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in HP were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in HP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in HP by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in HP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in HP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,519,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,991,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $82,961,293.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,991,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

