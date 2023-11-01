Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.32 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in ANSYS by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $278.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.36 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.10.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.45.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

