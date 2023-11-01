Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $167.05 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $212.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.80.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.