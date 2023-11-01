Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,240.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,287.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,257.19. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $815.85 and a 52 week high of $1,451.56. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

