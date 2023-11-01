Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 700 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $125,820.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,921,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $125,820.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,921,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $409,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,702,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,828 shares of company stock valued at $778,747. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $199.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.20 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

