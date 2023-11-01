Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 4,003 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.13. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

