Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 83,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 782.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BKR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.5 %

BKR opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,500 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.