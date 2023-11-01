Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 2,889 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADP opened at $218.22 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.07 and a 200 day moving average of $232.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

