Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 909 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,328 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,092,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFV opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

