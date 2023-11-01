Ballast Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $235.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.01. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $437.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.