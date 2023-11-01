Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVID. Truist Financial lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.22.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Avid Technology

Avid Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.48 million. Avid Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avid Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after purchasing an additional 710,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 602,451 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Avid Technology by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,377,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 630,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Avid Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

(Get Free Report)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.