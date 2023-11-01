Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $177.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

