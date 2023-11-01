Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,478,790,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VOO stock opened at $384.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $338.90 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.93. The stock has a market cap of $307.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

