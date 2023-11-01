Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

