Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 5,796 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 66,889 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,441,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

PDCO opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

