Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 50.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.18. The company has a market capitalization of $282.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.