Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $233.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.01. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a market capitalization of $434.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.