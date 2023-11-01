Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,411,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,591,000 after acquiring an additional 176,445 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,930,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,206,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after acquiring an additional 240,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $653,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,923. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FSK opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.47%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

