Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $441,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 144.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883,859 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,509,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.33. The firm has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

