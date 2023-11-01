Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after buying an additional 282,266,153 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,389,000 after purchasing an additional 306,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $113.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.82. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

