Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATZ shares. Bank of America downgraded Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aritzia Stock Performance

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.59, for a total transaction of C$245,900.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$21.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$21.15 and a 1 year high of C$54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$534.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$522.35 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 0.9109731 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.