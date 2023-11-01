Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $38.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

APTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $37.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

APTO stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

