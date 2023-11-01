Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,676 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

