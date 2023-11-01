Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,467 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.09% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,889,000 after purchasing an additional 486,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after buying an additional 304,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after acquiring an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,591,000 after acquiring an additional 268,216 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,658,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $56,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at $16,658,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at $24,921,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,914 shares of company stock worth $8,654,691 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

