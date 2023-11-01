Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,119.67.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ANFGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($18.86) to GBX 1,350 ($16.43) in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($15.45) to GBX 1,180 ($14.36) in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
