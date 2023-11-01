Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,413 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.