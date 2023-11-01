Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,992 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $14,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 239.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus cut their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

